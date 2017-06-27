Class makes 1,000 paper cranes for sick boy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing man found in Nueces River
-
Officer who stopped unruly passenger speaks
-
Small Plane Clips Mower
-
CCPD investigating child abduction claim
-
Big cocaine bust in Falfurrias
-
Local Lawyer argues in front of Supreme Court
-
Arrests Made during Brawl
-
Youth sailors from all over in town
-
Collier Pool Opens To The Public
-
Southwest emergency landing
More Stories
-
Del Mar College announces new fundraising eventJun 27, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
-
Mayor McComb shares progress after 38 days as mayorJun 27, 2017, 2:35 p.m.
-
Facing defections, Senate GOP leaders delay health care voteJun 27, 2017, 12:56 p.m.