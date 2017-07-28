Single mom gets GED with help from LeBron James

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man in critical condition after shooting
-
Three busted for online solicitation
-
Suspects lead authorities on chase in Bee County
-
Police looking for missing man
-
Billboard blunder? Educator says sign sends wrong message
-
Second pedestrian fatality this week on I-37
-
6th Annual B.I.G. Event
-
Inaugural Wingapalooza to benefit Bikes for Kids
-
Body found in Riviera park
-
Kyle girl seeks bone marrow transplant
More Stories
-
Mexico to act on tainted alcohol as dozens more…Jul 28, 2017, 1:56 p.m.
-
Charlie Gard, infant at center of legal battle, diesJul 28, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
Windsor Park ranked Number 1 elementary school in TexasJul 28, 2017, 12:28 p.m.