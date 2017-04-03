Suspect in Times Square blast timed assault for maximum impact
HEADLINES
Updated 6:15 PM. CST
- Grid
- List
- Local
Robstown fire chief arrested for DWI, placed on paid leaveRobstown fire chief arrested for DWI, placed on paid leave The City of Robstown has decided to allow longtime Fire Chief Ricardo Gonzales to remain on paid administrative leave after his latest brush with the law.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- Forecast
Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and CoolTuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Cool 3 More Fronts This Week, but No Rain and No Snow
- Forecast
- 5 hours ago
- Local
Police work for tips to raise money for Special Olympics TexasPolice work for tips to raise money for Special Olympics Texas The event is known as Tip-a-Cop. More than 2,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities compete and will benefit from the money raised during the event.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Shop with a Cop: Helping those affected by HarveyShop with a Cop: Helping those affected by Harvey Law enforcement officers from around the Coastal Bend met with students displaced by Hurricane Harvey on Monday to shop for clothes, hygiene products, and toys.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Michael Cloud announces run for U.S. CongressMichael Cloud announces run for U.S. Congress Michael Cloud announced that he would seek Representative Blake Farenthold's position in Congress and that he will fight the "culture of corruption" in Washingon D.C.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Driver of RTA bus injured in crashDriver of RTA bus injured in crash A female driver of a sports utility vehicle rear-ended a Regional Transportation Authority bus Monday morning at the intersection of Rodd Field and Williams.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Storm-damaged storage units catch fire in RockportStorm-damaged storage units catch fire in Rockport As for the extent of the damage, firefighters said the storage unit had already sustained a lot of damage from Hurricane Harvey before the fire broke out.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Local
Corpus Christi police announce 12-year-old girl foundCorpus Christi police announce 12-year-old girl found Corpus Christi police are asking the public to help them locate 12-year-old Naomi Henderson, who was last seen Dec. 9.
- Local
- 5 hours ago
- Shopping
22 deals, save $220: Holiday guide for TVs, Nintendo consoles, iPads and more22 deals, save $220: Holiday guide for TVs, Nintendo consoles, iPads and more There are many great TV deals online right now. Popular tablets and gaming consoles also can be purchased at a discount.
- Shopping
- 7 hours ago
- Local
One Rockport family receives keys to their new homeOne Rockport family receives keys to their new home It was all made possible by several local organizations that are teaming up to help Hurricane Harvey victims who have been displaced.
- Local
- 8 hours ago
- Local
Helicopters land at Whataburger Field as soldiers return for the holidaysHelicopters land at Whataburger Field as soldiers return for the holidays Soldiers stationed out of Fort Bliss are returning home for the holidays after deployment to Eastern Europe.
- Local
- 6 hours ago
- Features
Toddler signals 'help' in sign language while sitting on Santa's lapToddler signals 'help' in sign language while sitting on Santa's lap It's a holiday tradition. Parents dress their kids up and take them to the mall, so they can take their picture with Santa Claus.
- Features
- 10 hours ago
- Nation-World
Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in militaryPentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military The new policy reflects growing legal pressure on the issue and the difficult hurdles the federal government would have to cross to enforce Trump's demand to ban transgender individuals from the military.
- Nation-World
- 10 hours ago
- Nation-World
Eagles' Carson Wentz suffers season-ending torn ACLEagles' Carson Wentz suffers season-ending torn ACL The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East on Sunday, but now they've lost their starting quarterback.
- Nation-World
- 11 hours ago
- Nation-World
It's Christmas every day in this Florida communityIt's Christmas every day in this Florida community 'Yule' be in a 'holly jolly' mood if you visit Christmas, Florida.
- Nation-World
- 11 hours ago
-
Nation-World
Suspect in Times Square blast timed assault for maximum impact
-
Nation-World
'Star Wars': What you need to know about 'The Last Jedi'
-
Nation-World
Pentagon to allow transgender people to enlist in military
-
Nation-World
Eagles' Carson Wentz suffers season-ending torn ACL
-
Nation-World
It's Christmas every day in this Florida community
-
Nation-Now
For baby's brain to benefit, read the right books at the right time
-
Nation-World
Trump sex harassment accusers demand Congress investigate
-
Nation-World
Mario Batali steps aside after accusations of habitual sexual harassment
-
Nation-World
Golden Globes 2018: Full list of Nominees
-
Nation-World
Bitcoin futures begin trading as price surges
-
Nation-World
NFL must fix way it handles head trauma before some player pays ultimate price
-
Nation-World
Anonymous donor buys Goodwill toy section, surprises kids with free toys
-
Nation-World
Why the overwhelming majority of North Korean defectors are women
-
Nation-World
Lindsey Vonn shares message after back injury, withdraws from World Cup
-
Nation-World
Read this before you give your kid his or her first smartphone
-
News
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Raves dominate in first Twitter reactions
-
Nation-World
He does not deserve to be in Jackson': Trump's visit to civil rights…
-
Nation-World
Trump praises 'true American heroes' at Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
-
Nation-World
Trump pays tribute to civil rights heroes amid protests
-
Nation-World
Skier Lindsey Vonn treated for back injury after race
RIGHT NOW WEATHER
-
Local
55 mins ago 10:39 p.m.
Active shooter training held for civilians
-
Shooter training held for civilians
-
Friday-Night-Sports-Blitz
2 hour ago 10:02 p.m.
#5 Refugio ready for an offensive shootout with #9 San Augustine
-
#5 Refugio readies for offensive shootout with #9 San Augustine
-
Nation-World
3 hour ago 8:30 p.m.
Suspect in Times Square blast timed assault for maximum impact
-
Boy Opens Up About Bullying Prompting Wave of Support
-
Comedian Al Jackson Sounds Off on the Internet's Trending Videos
-
-
Six-Year-Old Boy Makes Millions with YouTube Reviews
-
Viral Video Asks Why Men are Worse with Colds than Women
-
Company Turns Inspiring Women into Christmas Tree Toppers
-
Woman Travels to Hospitals to Give Patients Manicures
-
Sexual Scandals Causing Men to Fear Workplace Relationships
-
William Shatner and Henry Winkler Stop by Daily Blast LIVE
-
The bargain that helps you breathe better
-
Nation-World
4 hour ago 7:47 p.m.
'Star Wars': What you need to know about 'The Last Jedi'
-
Local
5 hour ago 6:17 p.m.
Ed Hicks Nissan gives longtime employees Rolex watches
-
Local
5 hour ago 6:16 p.m.
Increase in flu cases due to dramatic weather changes
-
Local
5 hour ago 6:15 p.m.
Turkeys handed out to Hurricane Harvey victims
-
Local
4 hour ago 7:49 p.m.
City doubles pothole repair crews following snow event
-
Local
5 hour ago 6:15 p.m.
Robstown fire chief arrested for DWI, placed on paid leave
-
Turkeys handed out to Harvey victims
-
Ed Hicks rewards longtime employees
-
Increase in flu cases due to weather
-
Robstown fire chief arrested for DWI
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Many Options For Wedding Performers
-
City doubles pothole repair crews
-
Forecast
6 hour ago 5:43 p.m.
Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Cool
-
Bill's Forecast
-
Local
6 hour ago 5:28 p.m.
Police work for tips to raise money for Special Olympics Texas
-
Local
6 hour ago 5:27 p.m.
Shop with a Cop: Helping those affected by Harvey