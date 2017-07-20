How to Make Decoupaged Storage Jars
Give those glass jars another life before they head off to the recycling bin! This eco-friendly craft from our DIY producer Robert Mahar creates a lovely set of storage jars with decoupaged lids and washi tape labels to keep office supplies neat and tidy.
KIII 3:03 PM. CDT July 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fairview assault victim speaks
-
Island Report looks at Port-A's Music scene
-
Two teens stab woman after she attempted to break-in their house through the doggie door
-
Seniors flock to get National Park Pass senior pass
-
Rick Valeri talks about how he believes he and his wife were drugged on vacation in Mexico
-
Victim of Corban Drive shooting identified
-
Caught on camera: Houston teen uses YouTube to catch bad drivers
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
New Habitat For Humanity home
-
Stoner Street raid
More Stories
-
'Look Before You Leave' aims to prevent hot car deathsJul 20, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington dies in LA at 41Jul 20, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
-
O.J. Simpson granted parole, to be released early…Jul 20, 2017, 1:54 p.m.