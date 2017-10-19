A 5000-Mile Long 'River in the Sky' is Pummeling The Pacific Northwest
In what is being called 'The Big Dark' by some, the 5,000 mile long atmospheric river is a band of water vapor that's expected to drop a lot of rain and snow in the Northwest. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KIII 9:30 AM. CDT October 19, 2017
