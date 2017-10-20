Abercrombie & Fitch Is Shedding Its Sex Appeal For A New Look

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Two crew members still unaccounted for after barge…Oct 20, 2017, 7:05 a.m.
-
Millionaire opens his mansion to 70 orphans after…Oct 20, 2017, 11:20 a.m.
-
Attorney general's office investigating several…Oct 20, 2017, 11:03 a.m.