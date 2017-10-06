Attack of the Pumpkin Spice! Air Freshener Causes School Evacuation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Presents Hearing for HeroesOct. 6, 2017, 8:02 a.m.
-
Hot & Humid Weekend AheadJul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m.
-
Adopt Tiana from The Cattery on Paws for PetsOct. 6, 2017, 7:46 a.m.