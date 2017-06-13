Comey Calls For The Recordings Of His Conversations With The President To Be Made Public
During former FBI Director James Comey's testimony to Congress, he called for the recordings of his conversations with President Trump to be made public. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KIII 3:15 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
