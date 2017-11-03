Daughter Shares Heart-Wrenching Letter Dying Mother Wrote Her Before She Passed

Before passing away from cancer at the age of 55, Peggy Summers wrote letters to her loved ones, expressing her love and offering advice for the future. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.

KIII 11:18 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories