Dem Lawmaker Claims One Republican is Considering Articles of Impeachment Against Trump
Just days after House Democrat, Al Green introduced articles of impeachment on the House floor against President Donald Trump, another democratic lawmaker now claims a republican is also looking into it. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KIII 10:12 AM. CDT October 16, 2017
