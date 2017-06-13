Donald Trump Jr. Tells Sean Hannity The Record Dow Exonerates His Father

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Texas
-
Local wanted man arrested in Buda
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Horse in need arrives at rescue center
-
Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Triple murder trial begins
-
Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting
-
UPDATE: Fecal Bacteria levels are lower
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
More Stories
-
Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff on Highway 80Jun 13, 2017, 9:11 a.m.
-
NBA champion Warriors undecided on potential White…Jun 13, 2017, 3:13 p.m.
-
Sessions: Any suggestion I colluded with Russia is…Jun 13, 2017, 3:25 a.m.