Ex-Obama Speechwriter Dresses Up as Handcuffed Jared Kushner for Halloween
They say imitation is the best form of flattery. But, we're guessing this Jared Kushner costume worn by an Obama speechwriter was not meant to be an ode to Kushner but rather a mock. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KIII 9:42 AM. CDT October 31, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Report: Up to 200 killed in tunnel collapse at North…Oct 31, 2017, 9:48 a.m.
-
$800k in matching funds for annual Day of GivingOct 31, 2017, 9:35 a.m.
-
Adopt your next dog on Paws for PetsOct 31, 2017, 8:05 a.m.