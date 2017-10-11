Former First Daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush Needed 'Comfort' Following the 2016 Election
Former first daughters Jenna and Barbara Bush will share intimate stories from their childhood in their upcoming book, 'Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life'. Aidan Kelly has the story.
KIII 6:26 PM. CDT October 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Aransas County ISD opens doors for first time since HarveyOct 11, 2017, 5:43 p.m.
-
Corpus Christi Water Director announces resignation…Oct 11, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
Lake Corpus Christi at 100-percent, water release imminentOct 11, 2017, 6:22 p.m.