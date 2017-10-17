Gold Star Parents Slam Trump's Defense of Reaction to Fallen Green Berets
Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan are putting President Trump on blast over his defense for waiting days before addressing the deaths of four Army Green Berets. Veuer's Aidan Kelley has more.
KIII 5:31 PM. CDT October 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Roger Goodell: We didn't ask players to commit to…Oct 17, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
-
Over a half a million dollars in drugs seized in WintersOct 17, 2017, 1:59 p.m.
-
4-H family donates pig to Rockport child affected by HarveyOct 17, 2017, 2:45 p.m.