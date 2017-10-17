Harvey Weinstein Helped Pay Some of Bill Clinton's Legal Bills During Lewinsky Sex Scandal

It's been 20 years since the sex scandal between Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky rocked the White House and the nation. The man in the center of another scandal, Harvey Weinstein reportedly tried to help Clinton. Aaron Dickens reports.

KIII 7:19 AM. CDT October 17, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories