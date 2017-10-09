Here Are Some Of The States And Cities Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day Instead Of Columbus Day

Each year, millions of Americans celebrate Columbus Day on October 9th. But as the years go on, a lot of cities, states and universities are instead celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.

KIII 6:28 AM. CDT October 09, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories