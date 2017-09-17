Hillary Clinton Attacked Bernie Sanders In Her Book And Now He's Firing Back

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
Attorney for slain Tech student's family: Why didn't…Sep 17, 2017, 8:35 a.m.
-
Maria becomes hurriance as Hurricane Jose ambles off…Sep 16, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
4 American students attacked with acid in…Sep 17, 2017, 10:38 a.m.