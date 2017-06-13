ISIS Militants Plotted to Burn City To the Ground to Show Power in the Philippines
According to NBC and the AP, ISIS militants planned to burn the city of Marawi in the Philippines to the ground in order to show the power of the terrorist organization. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KIII 10:24 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
