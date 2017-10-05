Kellyanne Conway Calls for 'Thoughtful Conversation' After Las Vegas Tragedy
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is calling for 'thoughtful conversation,' following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has left at least 59 people dead. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
KIII 11:19 AM. CDT October 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
PBR Corpus Christi Chute Out Ticket GiveawayOct. 5, 2017, 11:16 a.m.
-
Some in GOP open to banning gun accessory used in VegasOct. 5, 2017, 10:21 a.m.
-
Vegas shooter booked room facing Lollapalooza in ChicagoOct. 5, 2017, 9:22 a.m.