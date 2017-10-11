Khrushchev's Granddaughter: Trump Uses 'Fake News' Like Stalin Used 'Enemies of the People'
The granddaughter of a former Soviet leader calls President Donald Trump's use of the term 'fake news' just like Stalin's 'enemies of the people.' Elizabeth Keatinge has the full story.
KIII 3:36 PM. CDT October 11, 2017
