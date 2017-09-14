Lindsey Graham Says He'll Subpoena James Comey If He Doesn't Voluntarily Testify In Front Of Congress

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
Soldiers injured in explosion at North Carolina's Fort BraggSep 14, 2017, 11:19 a.m.
-
More than 100 handmade 'Harvey Quilts' to be handed…Sep 14, 2017, 11:27 a.m.
-
Trump says ‘fairly close' to agreement with Congress…Sep 13, 2017, 9:02 p.m.