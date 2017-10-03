Mark Cuban 'Considering' Presidential Run

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Port Aransas Couple In Mandalay Bay Hotel Room During Las Vegas Shooting
-
Nueces County deputies support cancer victim.
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Woman arrested after struggle over gun
-
Local man recounts being near mass shooting
-
Former Kingsville resident helps Las Vegas shooting victims
-
UFO Night Lights - The Deal Guy
-
Last day to sign up for D-SNAP
-
What event organizers, and people, can learn from Vegas shooting
More Stories
-
Wednesday Forecast: Scattered ShowersJul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m.
-
House approves GOP bill outlawing most late-term abortionsOct. 3, 2017, 5:28 p.m.
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse at five Texas…Oct. 3, 2017, 4:22 p.m.