Melissa Joan Hart Slammed for Complaining That Hurricane Maria Ruined Vacation Plans
This actress is under a lot of criticism after she posted this on her Instagram during the aftermath of a deadly storm in the Caribbean. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KIII 11:27 AM. CDT September 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
Tickets Available for Moonlight in the Gardens XISep 21, 2017, 9:27 a.m.
-
KIII recognizes Salma Hayek during Hispanic Heritage MonthSep 21, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
-
Equifax accidentally sent data breach victims to a…Sep 21, 2017, 8:54 a.m.