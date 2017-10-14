Microsoft Builds Tree Houses for Its Employees

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Young Woman Killed in Saturday Morning Annaville AccidentOct 14, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
Cops: 4 airmen painted satanic symbols on S Carolina churchOct 14, 2017, 11:43 a.m.
-
The South Texas Crossroads Marching Festival BeginsOct 14, 2017, 11:34 a.m.