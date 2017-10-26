NBC News Political Analyst Mark Halperin Apologizes For Sexual Harassment Accusations
NBC News and MSNBC Senior political analyst Mark Halperin has issued an apology to five women after being accused of sexual harassment during his time at ABC news. Veuer's Natasha Abellard(@NatashaAbellard) has the story.
KIII 7:29 AM. CDT October 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
If it's Greek to you, this Greek Fest is the place to beOct 26, 2017, 7:40 a.m.
-
At least 4 killed in Finland train crash with…Oct 26, 2017, 3:27 a.m.
-
Thursday Forecast: Sunny, Breezy, and WarmerJul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m.