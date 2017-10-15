New Orleans Set To Have Its First Female Mayor In The City's 300-Year History
City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell and former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet are headed to a run-off in the New Orleans mayor's race. No matter who wins a woman will be elected mayor for the first time in the city's 300-year history.
KIII 1:44 PM. CDT October 15, 2017
