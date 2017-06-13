Newly Elected Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte Sentenced for Assault
The special election for Montana's house seat was one of the most talked about races in the country and now, the winner will have to complete 40-hours of community service. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KIII 12:55 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
