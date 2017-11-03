North Korea Claims 'Gangster-like US' Staged 'Surprise Nuclear Strike Drill'
Its no surprise North Korea has some stuff to say about the United States. But this might be the first time the nation is calling out the US on its 'gangster-like' behavior... Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KIII 11:09 AM. CDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Lou Diamond Phillips arrested overnight in San…Nov. 3, 2017, 8:07 a.m.
-
No prison time for Bowe Bergdahl in desertion caseNov. 3, 2017, 10:40 a.m.
-
National Sandwich Day: Where to get meal deals Nov. 3Nov. 3, 2017, 9:32 a.m.