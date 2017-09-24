One Dead Several Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Nashville Church
Police say one person was killed and seven others wounded Sunday after a man in a ski mask opened fire during at a church service in Antioch, TN. All of the injured have been transported to local hospitals.
KIII 3:01 PM. CDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
Nashville church shooting: Masked gunman kills…Sep 24, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
-
NASCAR owners side with Trump, take firm stance…Sep 24, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
-
Families hit bowling lanes for cancer awarenessSep 24, 2017, 3:22 p.m.