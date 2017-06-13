Pentagon Testing New Anti-Missile System in Wake of North Korean Threat
As North Korea warns of sending a 'bigger gift package to the United States, on Tuesday, the Pentagon will test whether or not it has the ability to shoot down an intercontinental ballistic missile. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KIII 10:22 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
