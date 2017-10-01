President Trump Calls Out 'Politically Motivated Ingrates' in Puerto Rico

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Island Report looks at hotel damage
-
Overnight crash sends two CCPD officers to the hospital
-
Puerto Rico Response
-
Port Aransas Town Hall meeting
-
Community remembers Tony Amos
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Drug Bust
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
-
Convoy of supplies from Salt Lake City
-
Last day to sign up for D-SNAP
More Stories
-
Magazine legend S.I. Newhouse Jr. dies at 89Oct. 1, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Canada police investigate knife attack, car chase as…Oct. 1, 2017, 10:49 a.m.
-
2017 Caller-Times Best of the Best Showcase…Oct. 1, 2017, 8:56 a.m.