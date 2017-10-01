President Trump Tells Sec. of State Rex Tillerson To Stop Wasting His Time Negotiating With North Korea
President Trump is going after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again while telling his Secretary of State to stop wasting time negotiating with the rogue nation. Veuer's TC Newman has that story.
KIII 1:12 PM. CDT October 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Island Report looks at hotel damage
-
Overnight crash sends two CCPD officers to the hospital
-
Puerto Rico Response
-
Port Aransas Town Hall meeting
-
Community remembers Tony Amos
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Last day to sign up for D-SNAP
-
Trump blasts Puerto Rican mayor after she begs for help
-
Ingleside business owner staying positive
-
Polk County police officer shot and killed
More Stories
-
Cowboys, Rams stand for anthem SundayOct. 1, 2017, 12:07 p.m.
-
Magazine legend S.I. Newhouse Jr. dies at 89Oct. 1, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Canada police investigate knife attack, car chase as…Oct. 1, 2017, 10:49 a.m.