Report: Foreign Leaders Instructed to Praise Trump on Election Win During Overseas Trip
As President Donald Trump embarks on his first foreign trip, the world leaders he will be meeting are getting a list of tips on how to interact with Trump. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KIII 4:33 AM. CDT June 14, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police Protection Act signed by governor
-
Opening of Beeville murder trial delayed
-
Man shot in Annaville incident
-
VIDEO: Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting
-
Horse in need arrives at rescue center
-
City council finalists named
-
Shoplifting suspect tries to flee on bus
-
Triple murder trial begins
More Stories
-
U.S. college student released by North Korea in…Jun 13, 2017, 8:39 a.m.
-
Pre-trial hearing for woman accused in murder of Alex TorresJun 14, 2017, 3:56 a.m.
-
WATCH: 11-year-old girl lifts 150 pounds and you can too!Jun 13, 2017, 1:01 p.m.