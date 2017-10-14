Report: North Korea Threatens to Launch Another Ballistic Missile Toward Guam
North Korea is reportedly threatening to launch a missile toward Guam again. According to the Daily mail, the South Korean government has satellite images of the rogue regime beefing up its military activity.
KIII 12:28 PM. CDT October 14, 2017
