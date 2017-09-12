Report: Russia Used Facebook Events to Organize Anti-Immigrant Rallies in the U.S.
Russian operatives using false identities created and shared political protest Facebook events during the lead up to the 2016 election, according to a Daily Beast report. Ryan Sartor (@ryansartor) has that story.
KIII 10:42 AM. CDT September 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
Must-see: Man survives plane crash into a treeSep 12, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
-
Hurricane Irma: How those receding waters may have…Sep 12, 2017, 10:14 a.m.
-
Sides agree to stop monkeying around in primate selfie suitSep 12, 2017, 9:19 a.m.