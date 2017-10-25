Report: Trump-Russia Dossier Funded by Clinton Campaign And DNC
A new report from the Washington Post shows the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee helped pay for research that led to the much talked about Trump dossier. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KIII 6:36 AM. CDT October 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Wednesday Forecast: About as Good as it GetsJul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m.
-
Two dead at university in Louisiana; shooter at largeOct 25, 2017, 3:34 a.m.
-
How to upgrade your home theater for under $100Oct 24, 2017, 6:59 a.m.