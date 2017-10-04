Sorry President Trump! Despite 'Fake News' Claims More People are Now Trusting the Media

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Hot Jobs: Oct. 3, 2017
More Stories
-
Wednesday Forecast: Scattered ShowersJul 18, 2016, 1:25 p.m.
-
Tennessee man pulled over for speeding had assault…Oct. 4, 2017, 6:45 a.m.
-
National Taco Day: Where to get free and discounted…Oct. 4, 2017, 5:36 a.m.