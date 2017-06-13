Three Mile Island To Shut Its Doors 40 Years After Partial Nuclear Meltdown
The partial nuclear meltdown at Three Mile Island in 1979 sent the United States into shock. And now nearly 40 years later, the Pennsylvania plant announced it will shut its doors in September of 2019. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KIII 10:07 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police Protection Act signed by governor
-
Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Texas
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Local wanted man arrested in Buda
-
Horse in need arrives at rescue center
-
Triple murder trial begins
-
Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting
-
Teens volunteer for Sea City Work Camp
More Stories
-
Finalists named for vacant council seatJun 13, 2017, 11:10 p.m.
-
City Council discusses water treatment optionsJun 13, 2017, 11:07 p.m.
-
U.S. college student released by North Korea in…Jun 13, 2017, 8:39 a.m.