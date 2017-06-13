Trump Names FBI Director Nominee in Tweet
Just hours before former FBI Director James Comey's highly anticipated public appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee, President Donald Trump has announced his nominee for his replacement. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KIII 4:41 PM. CDT June 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Texas
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Local wanted man arrested in Buda
-
Horse in need arrives at rescue center
-
Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting
-
Triple murder trial begins
-
UPDATE: Fecal Bacteria levels are lower
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
More Stories
-
North Korea releases U.S. citizen Otto Warmbier;…Jun 13, 2017, 8:39 a.m.
-
Police officer, others injured in Munich subway shootingJun 13, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
Jeff Sessions, Ron Wyden tussle over James Comey's testimonyJun 13, 2017, 3:49 p.m.