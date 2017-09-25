Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KIII 11:51 AM. CDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
NFL spokesman: 'This is what real locker room talk is'Sep 25, 2017, 1:08 p.m.
-
Hawaiian fifth-graders write song of support for TexasSep 25, 2017, 12:15 p.m.
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr. quotes JFK, says Americans have…Sep 25, 2017, 11:32 a.m.