Trump Says NFL Players Should Be Fired For Protesting, Players Respond
The executive director of the NFL players union has a message for President Trump, 'We will never back down.' This statement comes after the President suggested owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.
KIII 10:17 AM. CDT September 23, 2017
