TSA Sets New Record for Guns Seized in One Week

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police Protection Act signed by governor
-
Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Texas
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Local wanted man arrested in Buda
-
Triple murder trial begins
-
Horse in need arrives at rescue center
-
Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting
-
Teens volunteer for Sea City Work Camp
More Stories
-
Police investigating shooting in AnnavilleJun 13, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
-
Beeville triple murder trial opening delayedJun 13, 2017, 11:13 p.m.
-
Finalists named for vacant council seatJun 13, 2017, 11:10 p.m.