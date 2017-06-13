Turns Out Having Friends May Make You a Healthier Person

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Naked suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in North Texas
-
Woman arrested for allegedly using stolen card
-
Mathis shooting suspect mother
-
Local wanted man arrested in Buda
-
Horse in need arrives at rescue center
-
Hazmat crews respond to ammonia leak
-
Corpus Christi man remembers Pulse night club shooting
-
Triple murder trial begins
-
UPDATE: Fecal Bacteria levels are lower
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
More Stories
-
North Korea releases U.S. citizen Otto Warmbier;…Jun 13, 2017, 8:39 a.m.
-
Police officer, others injured in Munich subway shootingJun 13, 2017, 4:13 a.m.
-
Jeff Sessions, Ron Wyden tussle over James Comey's testimonyJun 13, 2017, 3:49 p.m.