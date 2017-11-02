Uber and Lyft Ban Conservative Activist For Anti-Muslim Tweets
Uber and Lyft have banned a conservative activist from using its service after complaining about Muslim drivers following the terrorist attack in New York City. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KIII 6:46 AM. CDT November 02, 2017
