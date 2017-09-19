Uber in Hot Water Over Sexist Ad About Women in 'the Kitchen'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port A Family Gets Home
-
A fresh start for family who lost home to Hurricane Harvey
-
8 people dead in shooting at Plano home
-
Baby shower a surprise for family
-
WTLV Live Video
-
Witness heard up to 40 shots in Plano killings
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part I
-
8 killed in Plano shooting
-
Country artist donate to Coastal Bend areas impacted by Harvey
-
Blitz Week 2 - Part 3
More Stories
-
Death toll climbs after powerful earthquake rocks MexicoSep 19, 2017, 1:49 p.m.
-
Jury convicts man of threatening mass shooting on Fort HoodSep 19, 2017, 3:38 p.m.
-
Shelter-in-place lifted following 'heavy oil' tank…Sep 19, 2017, 12:59 p.m.