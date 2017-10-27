Want an iPhone X? Prepare to Wait as Delivery Dates Push Out
If you were expecting to get in on the early orders of the new iPhone X, you may be disappointed.After Apple began accepting orders for their new product, already the shipping times could be as long as 5 weeks here in the U.S. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KIII 11:20 AM. CDT October 27, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Nueces County Sheriff's Office looking to locate wanted manOct 27, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
-
2,800 JFK assassination files released; new details on plotsOct 26, 2017, 5:46 a.m.
-
Several vehicles broken into overnight in Service…Oct 27, 2017, 11:12 a.m.