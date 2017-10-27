White House Says Every Woman Accusing Trump Of Sexual Harassment Is 'Lying'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
Snapka's Drive-Inn honored with historical markerOct 27, 2017, 6:57 p.m.
-
Port Aransas resident searches for missing ownersOct 27, 2017, 6:56 p.m.
-
Survivor of the 2014 mass kidnapping speaks outOct 27, 2017, 6:56 p.m.