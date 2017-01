New scam targets Netflix subscribers

Officials warn of new scam targeting NETFLIX users, that is duping thousands of customers.

Netflix subscribers who are receiving emails asking them to update their personal membership information and payment information should not respond, officials say.

Fire Eye Labs, an internet cybersecurity company, says the scam is part of an active campaign to obtain personal and financial information across the country. The scam asks users for their login information.

After providing the information a second screen appears asking for the following information:

Name on credit card

Card Number

Card Expiration Date

Card Security Code

Social Security Number

After Netflix customers have provided their information on the fraudulent website, they are re-directed to the actual Netflix homepage.

The phishing email looks realistic and uses legitimate servers that were compromised, so security software may not protect you.

Copyright 2016 WCSH