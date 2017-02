CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police shut down an on-ramp leading to the Harbor Bridge around 11 a.m. Monday after an 18-wheeler traveling southbound into Corpus Christi lost a load of large pipes.

Authorities said a crane is being called in to remove the pipes.

Photo courtesy TxDOT.

