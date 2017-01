CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police Department traffic units were out in full force Tuesday for their "Morning Blitz" along I-37, according to their Twitter account.

The "blitz" is an effort to crack down on speeders. Police said they wrote 50 citations during their "blitz," including one for a driver who was going 94 miles per hour.

(© 2017 KIII)